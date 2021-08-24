SAF regular, 47, found dead at Gombak Base carpark

A 47-year-old Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman was found hanging from a rope at the rooftop of Gombak Base multi-storey carpark on Monday (Aug 23).

He was pronounced dead on site at about 1.40pm by an SAF medical officer, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a press release, adding that the death was non-training related.

The Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were activated by the unit.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul death. The case has been classified as an unnatural death and investigations are ongoing.

Mindef also extended its "deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman", and is assisting the family in their time of grief.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

claudiatan@asiaone.com