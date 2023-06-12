SAF regular serviceman found dead at Changi Naval Base; Mindef says death not related to training

A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman was found dead at Changi Naval Base on Monday (June 12), said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in a statement.

The body was discovered around 8.50am. The Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force were activated.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play and have classified the case as an unnatural death. Investigations are ongoing.

"The Ministry of Defence and the SAF extend our deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman, and are assisting the family in their time of grief."

The death was not related to training, Mindef said.

melissateo@asiaone.com