SAF to review medical classification system, deploy NSmen 'more meaningfully and effectively'

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will review its medical classification system to make it more "precise", Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said in Parliament on Friday (Feb 27).

The move will allow full-time national servicemen (NSF) to be deployed to vocations that they were previously not eligible for, he added during his ministry’s budget debate.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) uses a medical classification system since 1967 to classify soldiers into Physical Employment Standard (PES) grades A to F.

It also takes into account existing medical conditions or past injuries.

Those under PES A and B1 are suited for all combat vocations, such as guards and infantry, while non-combat-fit national servicemen (NSmen) who are C2 and C9 are eligible for some roles like supply and transport.

But Chan noted that many new roles in the SAF no longer depend solely on the traditional notions of physical or operational fitness.

"Combat categorisation in the past tended to stream our servicemen based on what people could not do. But we can unlock our people’s potential if we shift towards focusing on what they can do."

The review is being done in consultation with public medical specialists and members of the SAF’s specialist advisory board, the minister said.

"With more precision, this ensures our servicemen are deployed only to vocations that they are medically assessed to be suited for," he added.

Mindef said in a factsheet that the review complements efforts to deploy soldiers of varying physical abilities to take on a wider range of operational roles.

Since 2021, 2,000 roles across 25 vocations — including combat medics, infantry platform operators and army technicians — have been redesigned.

More details on the changes to the medical classification system will be announced later this year, said Mindef.

