SAF welcomes RADM Aaron Beng as new Chief of Defence Force

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) welcomed Rear-Admiral (RADM) Aaron Beng Yao Cheng as its new Chief of Defence Force (CDF) at a Change of Command Parade held at the SAFTI Military Institute yesterday evening (March 24).

Witnessed by Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen, RADM Beng received the command symbol from the current Chief of Defence Force Lieutenant-General (LG) Melvyn Ong Su Kiat.

RADM Beng will be the first naval commander to lead the organisation since the SAF's founding in 1972.

The 41-year-old joined the SAF in 2000 and has held Commanding Officer of the Frigate Squadron, Director of the Defence Policy Office, Fleet Commander, Chief of Staff – Naval Staff, and Chief of Navy (CNV).

During the Covid-19 pandemic, RADM Beng oversaw measures that ensured the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN)'s readiness to safeguard Singapore's maritime sovereignty and security.

The parade also bid farewell to LG Ong.

LG Ong was appointed as CDF on March 23 2018, has led the SAF in several high-key security operations including the DPRK-US Singapore Summit and the 33rd Asean Summit.

Said the Ministry of Defence: "The change of command is part of the continuing process of leadership renewal in the SAF".

Mindef had earlier said that LG Ong will serve in the Public Service after he steps down from his military role, but did not elaborate further.

Senior Ministers of State Heng Chee How and Zaqy Mohamad, senior Mindef and SAF officers, as well as military diplomatic corps, attended the parade.

