Safe to drink? Tap water in Tampines changes mysteriously from cloudy to clear

Is there something in the water?

A Stomp contributor is concerned that the water at Block 9004 Tampines Street 93, which is in an industrial estate, might not be fit for consumption.

Stomp contributor Amilia shared a video showing a glass bowl being filled with tap water that appeared cloudy at first. But after about a minute, the white substance gradually vanished like magic.

"The water that comes out from the tap is shady and it turns clear slowly," she said. "This is not the first time we have encountered this in the area."

To prove it was not a one-off, the Stomp contributor also shared a video showing the same thing happening to a glass of water.

She asked: "Is this water safe to drink and cook with?"

Yes, it is.

In response to similar reports elsewhere in the past, national water agency PUB said: "The cloudy appearance is due to air that has dissolved into the water.

"These air bubbles are harmless and will disappear after the water is left to stand for a while, and the water is safe to drink."

Below is a PUB video explaining how this happens.

