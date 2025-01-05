Safe or not? Mobile vendors spotted selling eggs from trucks at HDB carparks

Extra-large eggs at the supermarket cost about $3 for six.

But those sold at the back of trucks that drive into selected HDB carparks cost about $7 for a tray of 30.

Residents in the central area of Singapore would wait for the egg truck every Thursday morning.

When approached by Lianhe Zaobao, the seller told the reporter that the eggs were "local".

As to their expiry date, the seller said "there is no specific deadline" and subsequently ignored the reporter's questions.

One of the residents told the Chinese daily that his mother started buying the eggs from the back of the truck after neighbours told her the eggs were bigger and cheaper than those sold at the supermarket.

"These eggs look and taste just like normal eggs, so I will eat them, but I still have doubts about where they came from," said Mr Luo, who pointed out that the eggs had no barcode or stamp on the shell.

Singapore Food Agency said all locally-produced and imported eggs must be stamped to ensure that the source can be traced in compliance with the food safety standards set by the authorities.

Unless the manufacturer specifically instructs that the eggs need to be refrigerated to preserve freshness or extend their shelf life, there is generally no need to indicate an expiration date on eggs.

It is illegal to sell food, including eggs, in public places without a licence.

Should a consumer experience issues after consuming food from unlicensed, mobile vendors, there is no way for the authorities to trace the source and take action.

Consumers are advised to buy eggs from licensed vendors and to ensure that the surface of the egg is clean and without cracks before purchasing.

An egg seller told Lianhe Zaobao that the unlicensed, mobile vendors offered unsold eggs at a discounted price.

"We licensed merchants dare not sell such eggs for fear of being held accountable if something goes wrong."

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.