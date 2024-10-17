Safety hazard? Sembawang residents express worry over telecom equipment room turned into storeroom

Several Sembawang residents have voiced concerns over public safety after the telecom equipment room in their HDB blocks were turned into storerooms.

Shin Min Daily News reported on Thursday (Oct 17) that Block 590, 590A and 590B along Montreal Link are affected.

A reporter observed that at least three telecom equipment rooms were filled with items including mattresses, plastic boxes, sofas and refrigerators.

The rooms also appeared to be unlocked and their electrical risers were damaged, which sparked worry among residents there.

One of them, surnamed Zhang, said that some of the items placed in the rooms also pose a safety hazard as they are highly flammable.

"It is so dangerous that anyone can enter the rooms and create a mess," the 56-year-old driver said.

"The consequences would be unimaginable if a fire were to break out. And many residents would be affected."

Zhang and other residents are also concerned that the clutter in the rooms may affect the communication network of their blocks.

As for the origin of these items, some residents suspected that the estate cleaners were the culprits.

One resident, who declined to be named, said: "I believe they are temporarily storing the items here before selling them."

They hope that the authorities can step up inspections to avoid accidents that might be caused from the clutter.

One town council staff, who declined to be named, told Shin Min that the items were temporarily stored in the telecom equipment rooms and will be removed.

"They will not be there for a long time," he added.

AsiaOne has contacted Sembawang Town Council for comment.

