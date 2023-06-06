Safra Singapore Bay Run and Army Half Marathon returns as physical event for first time since 2018

SINGAPORE – The Safra Singapore Bay Run and Army Half Marathon will return as a full physical event on Aug 27 for the first time since 2018.

There will be three physical categories. The half marathon and 10km race will flag off at the Merdeka Bridge with scenic routes that cover landmarks such as the Singapore Flyer, Marina Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay.

The Families for Life 800m Challenge, in which parents can pair up with their children in a dinosaur-theme run, will take place at the Singapore Sports Hub.

The virtual 21km Cumulative Challenge, which was held for the last two years, has been retained and will take place from July 31 to Aug 26 for participants who prefer clocking the distance at their own time. They can submit their distances via the 42Race app.

The last full physical event, held five years ago, drew over 40,000 runners. It was called off in 2019 to allow the Singapore Army to “better manage the overall tempo for a busy year”, as it was involved in supporting the Singapore Bicentennial commemoration.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event was cancelled in 2020 before being held virtually in 2021 and 2022, drawing about 29,000 and 32,000 runners respectively.

ALSO READ: Former Traffic Police officer, 46, dies after completing Safra Singapore Bay Run Army Half Marathon

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) communication studies graduate Ngor Cheng En, who took part in 2017 and 2018, expressed excitement about the physical event’s return.

The avid 25-year-old runner has participated in races such as the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon and Osim Sundown Marathon, but said the Safra event “holds a special place in my heart”.

“I did my first-ever 10km race at the 2017 edition and debut 21km at the 2018 edition, both during my NSF days, thus this event is what I would say kick-started my passion for running and so I am very glad it’s finally back to a physical format,” he said.

Ngor, who is vice-president of the NTU Runners’ Club, added that he would encourage his members to sign up for the event together.

Registration is open till July 10. Operationally ready national servicemen from the Singapore Armed Forces will be able to enjoy discounted registration fees across all categories.

Visit safra.sg/ssbr-ahm for more information.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.