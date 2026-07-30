CAAS partners Safra to trial unmanned aircraft flying areas at 4 clubhouses

Recreational drone pilots can soon look forward to more places to stretch their drone flying skills with four new unmanned aircraft flying areas (UAFAs) at four Safra clubhouses.

Announcing the six-month trial in a joint media release on Thursday (July 30), the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Safra said that the four clubhouses are at Choa Chu Kang, Mount Faber, Tampines and Toa Payoh.

Under the trial, selected futsal and squash courts will be temporarily repurposed for members of the public to fly their unmanned aircraft during designated periods each week.

Safra Clubhouse Repurposed trial site Operating hours Choa Chu Kang Futsal court Monday: 1pm to 3pm

Sunday: 7am to 9am Mount Faber Futsal court Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 9am to 5pm

Saturday and Sunday: 12pm to 3pm Tampines Squash court Monday to Friday: 10am to 3pm Toa Payoh Squash court Monday to Friday: 10am to 3pm

The facilities will come equipped with features such as drone gates for users to sharpen their flying skills and enhance the flying experience.

Unlike the two existing UAFAs at open fields at Pandan Reservoir and Dover, these four UAFAs are in enclosed facilities.

CAAS said the trial will allow it to explore how enclosed areas can be safely and meaningfully repurposed as designated UA flying spaces.

The authority added that there are plans to scale the number of such spaces across Singapore and make them more accessible to Singaporeans, if the trial is successful.

CAAS's director of unmanned systems technology, engineering and planning, Tan Chun Wei, said the trial is a significant step in facilitating recreating flying of unmanned aircraft in Singapore.

"If successful, it will allow CAAS to provide more community spaces for safe unmanned aircraft flying, enabling more people to enjoy it as a recreational activity and enhance their flying skills," he said.

Commenting on its partnership with CAAS for the trial, Lyndia Tan, director of club management and events at Safra, said the trial will enable national servicemen and their families to try out unmanned aircraft flying and hone their skills at the selected Safra clubs.

During a visit to the Basic Military Training Centre in Pulau Tekong on August 4, 2025, Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing announced that drone flying has been introduced into the military training curriculum.

The first group of full-time national servicemen to learn basic drone skills during their basic military training enlisted in July last year.

Members of the public who wish to book slots for the UAFAs can do so via Safra's mobile app or web portal.

There are no charges for using the four UAFAs.

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editor@asiaone.com