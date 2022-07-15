'Salute to you': Netizens hail mother who delivers food with 2 young kids in trolley cart

Walking home with a trolley full of groceries in Singapore's hot weather can be a feat in itself, but this GrabFood delivery walker makes the dreadful task seem like nothing as she delivers food by foot all while pushing her two children in a wagon.

The part-time GrabFood delivery walker and stay-at-home mother – who goes by Mummy Dee – posted a TikTok video of herself bringing her kids to work on Wednesday (July 13) and it has since gone viral, garnering 806,000 views and 76,100 likes at the time of writing.

The video starts with Dee neatly placing her GrabFood delivery bag at the back of her wagon, leaving the rest of the room for her two children, Aisha and Ammar, who are seated at the front and smiling adorably at the camera.

We then see snippets of Dee's journey throughout the day as she collects and delivers food orders all while looking after her children.

"One for the memory. So i joined Grab, a job that I can do and bring the kids along at my own time and target," Dee explained in the caption.

Before her last delivery, Dee takes a break with her kids at a coffee shop and continues her walk at 6.41pm. Her work day ends soon after and she wraps up with the caption: "And we are done for the day! Fun at work with the kiddos!"

https://www.tiktok.com/@aisha.h_ammar.h/video/7119883712778505474?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7104443352209344002

The video warmed the hearts of many, and netizens took to the comments to express their admiration towards Dee.

Some called her "supermama" and an inspiration, while others offered help and well wishes to the strong mother.

Some netizens also pointed out that this is a good way to set an example and show children the value of hard-earned money.

Not expecting the video to blow up and receive so many comments and so much love, Dee thanked everyone for their comments.

"This is part of my routine to bring kids out, at the same time I can earn too. This is fun for me, and I enjoy doing it. If this video is inspirational to many of you, thank you!" said Dee.

"Take the positive. Alhamdulillah. Thank you so much for the support and motivation and love!"

Dee also said that that she did not post the video for the clicks and just wanted to share her moments with her kids.

"I am not for the fame or anything," she wrote. "But thank you again for the support! So much love!"

