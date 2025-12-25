Salvation Army outlet at Upper Bukit Timah vandalised with graffiti, police investigating

Graffiti was found on walls and vehicles parked at The Salvation Army William Booth Corps on Christmas (Dec 25) morning.

Photographs posted on Sgfollowsall's Instagram account show at least three parked vans and two walls covered with pieces of cloth at the Upper Bukit Timah premises.

According to the post, staff from the outlet found "several parts of the walls and vehicles" spray painted red, adding that the words were "ill-intended".

"Rags have been placed over the sprayed area and (the) Christmas celebration event is currently ongoing," according to the post.

"The police is on scene and currently investigating the matter".

It is unknown what the spray painted words were, although AsiaOne understands that workers have started to paint over them.

Three pictures posted by Sgfollowsall showing graffiti sprayed on vehicles and walls at The Salvation Army's premises along Upper Bukit Timah Road.

AsiaOne has reached out to both the police and The Salvation Army for comment.

The incident comes barely a week after a man was charged for making a false threat of a terrorist act at St Joseph's Church, also along Upper Bukit Timah Road.

This is a developing story.

[[nid:727067]]

editor@asiaone.com