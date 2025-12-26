Vandalism at Salvation Army premises: Woman, 43, to be charged on Dec 27

A 43-year-old woman who was arrested for allegedly writing "offensive words" at The Salvation Army premises along Upper Bukit Timah Road will be charged for vandalism on Saturday (Dec 27).

The police said in a news release on Friday evening (Dec 26) that the woman, a Chinese-Australian, had scribbled the words on Christmas Day on the walls of the building at Praisehaven — The Salvation Army's premises — and on three vans.

"A can of red spray paint was found at the premises and seized as a case exhibit," added the police.

When AsiaOne visited the premises on Friday afternoon, the "offensive words", described by The Salvation Army's public relations head as "sensitive in nature and concerned religion", were being scrubbed.

In a Facebook post later, The Salvation Army said that the act appeared to be intended to disrupt the Christmas celebrations scheduled at the location.

According to the police, the woman was arrested within five hours of the report being made at 9.15am following ground enquiries and with the aid of police cameras.

The offence of vandalism carries a fine of up to $2,000, jail for up to three years, and at least three strokes of the cane.

As caning can be imposed only on male offenders below 50 years old, she may receive an additional sentence in lieu of caning if found guilty.

