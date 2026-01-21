Rare sambar deer dies after road accident in Bukit Panjang

An wild sambar deer spotted lying on its side at Chestnut Nature Park on Tuesday (Jan 20) died of injuries believed to have been sustained from a traffic accident.

Images and a video of the injured animal were shared on Facebook group SG Wildlife by user Karen Chiam, who said she reported the sighting to the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) and the National Parks Board (NParks).

The 27-second clip she filmed shows the deer kicking its legs while on the ground. It subsequently stops struggling, and what appears to be blood is seen on its front leg.

Acres CEO Kalaivanan Balakrishnan confirmed to AsiaOne that it had received Chiam's report and had requested her to contact NParks as the animal was in a nature reserve.

On Wednesday (Jan 21) morning, the Love Sambar Facebook page said that the male adult deer died by the time the NParks team arrived at the nature trail.

The post said that the deer had been in a accident with a vehicle at Bangkit Loop on Tuesday morning and crawled towards Chestnut Nature Park, where it was found.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, NParks group director of wildlife management How Choon Beng said it was alerted to the injured deer at about 10am on Tuesday, and an NParks team arrived at Chestnut Nature Park shortly afterwards.

"The deer had sustained critical injuries consistent with a vehicular collision and succumbed to its injuries," he said.

The carcass has been removed.

How urged motorists to be alert to animal crossing when driving along roads surrounded by forest.

He also reminded members of the public to not handle wild animals on their own.

For urgent reports of wildlife rescue, they should contact NParks' Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

