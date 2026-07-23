'He couldn't move': Content creator's husband taken to A&E after being flung from kick scooter

What was meant to be a five-minute journey turned into a trip to the Accident and Emergency (A&E) department for the husband of content creator Sarah Cheng-De Winne.

In a social media post, Cheng-De Winne recounted how her husband, Mark De Winne, was flung from his kick scooter and landed several metres away on "hard concrete".

"On impact, he couldn't move his limbs or body for more than a minute," she wrote.

Cheng-De Winne said the incident took place earlier this week, when her husband was on his way home after dropping their son off at preschool.

The 24-second video shows clips from the past few days, including De Winne being taken to hospital in an ambulance and his subsequent stay there.

According to Cheng-De Winne, doctors initially ruled out a brain injury, cervical issue and fractures through scans and X-rays.

However, De Winne continued to experience severe pain in his left forearm and fingers despite suffering the worst abrasions on his right arm, which likely bore the brunt of the fall.

"He can't close his left hand, grip or carry anything," she wrote.

She added that her husband was subsequently admitted to Kent Ridge Wing at National University Hospital (NUH) for further investigations.

"Our kids at home are definitely missing Daddy — no visitors under 12 allowed," said Cheng De-Winne.

The couple have four children.

Cheng De-Winne added that she has been "overwhelmed with exhaustion" while juggling both parental roles, caring for her husband, navigating the hospital system and coping with the absence of her best friend.

@sarahxmiracle 32 hours ago @markdewinne fell off a kick scooter while on the way to pick our son from pre-school, a less than 5 min journey by scooter, and flew about 1-2m onto hard concrete. On impact, he couldn’t move his limbs or body for more than a minute. This is what’s happened since 🙏🏻 He was rushed to A&E in an ambulance, where a CT on his brain came back completely clear, thank you God 🙏🏻 He was then moved to the extended diagnostic treatment unit as no inpatient beds were available. Doctors ordered a CT on his neck and X-rays on his hands and forearms to rule out a cervical issue or fractures. All X-rays have since come back clear. He’d already been given max dose tramadol via IV in A&E, and it still wasn’t enough, so they later started him on morphine. Cervical CT scan results out at 1am this morning apparently warranted the MRI investigation I had suspected was needed from the start. The mystery now is the pain. Sharp, shooting pain down his left forearm into his fingers, especially his left fourth finger, he can’t close his left hand, grip or carry anything. Right arm had its own forearm/wrist pain too, but that has improved since. What’s strange: his right arm has the worst abrasions (likely took the brunt of the fall), but it’s his left hand that hurts the most. The injury pattern and the pain don’t match… there is no swelling in the left hand, and so the diagnosis is still not out. He’s since been admitted to Kent Ridge Wing. A cervical MRI was done at 730pm and we’re waiting on that report. A CT/MRI scan specifically on his forearm/hand hasn’t been done yet, hoping that gets looked into today - and with a hand specialist if possible, not just the main spine team. Our kids at home are definitely missing Daddy - no visitors under 12 allowed. And on my end, I’ve been overwhelmed with the exhaustion of trying to be both mom and dad, being there for Mark while also navigating the hospital system, while missing having my best friend with me at the end of the day. If you see this and feel led, do pray for the right specialists and tests to be assigned for a clear diagnosis tomorrow so he doesn’t need to stay longer than needed 🥲 Deeply grateful for the doctors and nurses at NUH who’ve gone out of their way to care for him, friends who rallied to visit, grandparents who stepped in for bedtime, and everyone praying for us. Will keep you posted 💜 ”They shall build houses and inhabit them; they shall plant vineyards and eat their fruit. They shall not build and another inhabit; they shall not plant and another eat; for like the days of a tree shall the days of my people be, and my chosen shall long enjoy the work of their hands.“ Isaiah‬ ‭65‬:‭21‬-‭22‬ ‭ESV‬‬ #miraclefamilie #faithoverfear #noweapon #healing #marknsarah21yrs ♬ take a moment to breathe. - normal the kid

Much to the family's delight, Cheng-De Winne shared that her husband would be "going home midday" on Thursday, in time for their son's 11th birthday celebrations.

AsiaOne has reached out to the couple for comment.

@sarahxmiracle Mark went into surgery last night at 10:38pm, and by God's grace, came out about two hours later 🙌🏻 Rewind to yesterday morning: MRI results came back showing a slipped disc between C5 and C6, and the protrusion into his spinal cavity was causing compression on his spinal cord, which Dr Dennis Hey diagnosed as the root of the shooting pain in his hands. Surgery was recommended, an artificial disc replacement, accessing from an incision at the front of his neck. Without it, recovery of function might be unpredictable and the pain would likely continue. Mark would be operated at the emergency OT as a P2 case, just below P1, life and death, but slots were limited and you’d need to be in queue. We had to decide almost on the spot, as any delay meant other P2 cases could be put ahead of him. Prayerfully we agreed, as the pain would greatly affect Mark's ability to function. He could not pick up or hold anything in his left hand, and it was extremely oversensitive to touch, much less care for the family and his work. Our prayer was for an OT slot within the day so he could be home in time for Leon's birthday, today 🙏🏻 Yesterday, our younger kids were also granted special permission to see Daddy after two nights of missing him! Such a blessing to have them reunited with him 🌈 Thank you to everyone praying for the slot and the surgery. After fasting more than 12h, Mark finally got the slot. Back in his ward bed, he could drink water and eat a bit of chocolate (he was so hungry, that's all we had), and was initially in a lot of pain in his shoulders and neck. But his left hand, which had been the worst of it, already improved right after surgery. Thankfully, after a few hours of monitoring, the rest of the pain has subsided somewhat this morning too. As this time of trial comes to a close, we are so grateful for our family and friends who have offered both practical support and intercession continually throughout this entire time, really showing us what the body of Christ looks like, when one falls, the other is there to help him up 💜 Best news: he's going home midday today 😭✨ answering our prayers for Mark to be back with our family for Leon's birthday 🥹🎂 Love you all, our miracle fam, and thank you for journeying with us. "Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness. And let steadfastness have its full effect, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing." James 1:2-4 ESV #miraclefamilie #faithoverfear #noweapon #healing #Godisgood ♬ Beanie Waltz - Seb Wery

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esther.lam@asiaone.com