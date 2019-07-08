Satay seller Mickey Mouse and roti prata seller Donald Duck give Singapore tourism spicy lift

The first short shows Goofy deliberating on whether to sample Donald Duck's creation or Mickey Mouse's satay.

Sellers of roti canai in Malaysia and roti prata in Singapore will flip for joy now that Donald Duck is stepping up to the plate to cook that iconic dish.

In a new series of animated shorts released by Disney Channel South-east Asia, the first short shows Goofy deliberating on whether to sample Donald Duck's creation or Mickey Mouse's satay.

The six-part series, which can be caught on YouTube, is a boost for tourism in both countries as the shorts will feature Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Goofy in settings that showcase local food, architecture and fashion.

The publicity worldwide is expected to snowball since a new short will be released every month until January, with each lasting about two minutes.

"We are committed to creating locally appealing stories that are relevant to our fans. The Mickey Go Local animated shorts are the first time our beloved characters are seen enjoying South-east Asia's charms, providing heartwarming moments for kids and families," The Walt Disney Company emerging markets (direct-to-consumer & international) regional lead Amit Malhotra was cited by Malay Mail as saying.

"We are excited to work with an exceptional group of local creative talent from Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines to bring the animated series to life."

Netizens have given the thumbs up to the first short called Master Hawker, which even has Goofy saying "shiok" and features a very familiar food street with hawker stalls selling other treats like assam laksa and chendol.

The latest Disney effort comes in the wake of another that was held in Singapore last year.

Then, in a promotion to mark Mickey Mouse's 90th anniversary, a pop-up store opened at Raffles City to sell merchandise, including Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse dressed in coolie and samsui outfits.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.