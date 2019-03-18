Sats staff seen fighting on Changi Airport tarmac in video

SINGAPORE - Ground-handling firm Sats is investigating a fight that broke out on the tarmac at Changi Airport.

In a video that The Straits Times obtained, two Sats staff - both women - are seen hitting each other.

In the 26-second clip, at least five other employees are seen trying to break up the fight.

A Sats spokesman told The Straits Times on Monday (March 18): "We are conducting a thorough investigation of the incident. We have zero tolerance for any breach of conduct at the airside. Staff in question will be dealt with in accordance with regulations."

The Straits Times understands that the incident happened on Sunday and that the two women will be questioned when they report for duty on Monday night.

