Save on the shave: Buying guide to the best razors and electrical shavers for men

The morning shave that we men start our day off with may often be seen as a minuscule part of our day. Yet if you accidentally nick yourself in the chin or neck, that pain and annoyance last the whole day. We can't remove that cut for you, but we can offer a guide to a better and painless shave!
MANUAL RAZORS VS ELECTRICAL SHAVERS
MANUAL RAZORS
ELECTRICAL SHAVERS
BEST RAZORS AND SHAVERS
Once you have decided which style of shaving is better for you, it now cuts down to which one you should buy. We present the best three options for manual razors and electrical shavers respectively.
MANUAL RAZORS
1. Gillette Mach 3 Turbo
The Gillette Mach 3 Turbo is consistently chosen as one of the best manual razors in the market, and for good reason. It has a simple yet efficient design, a great ergonomic grip that feels great in the hand, and the three-bladed technology leaves your skin smooth and shaven. The base razor itself costs less than $10 and a two to three months' worth of blades refills/cartridges will only set you back by around $17.50.
Buy here:
-Fairprice
-Lazada
2. Gillette Fusion 5
Another great product from Gillette, the Fusion 5 gives one of the best and closest shaves due to its 5 blade technology. As with the Mach 3 Turbo, it sports a great ergonomic handle that feels right to the touch. The rubber addition prevents the razor from slipping off your hands. However, due to how packed the blades are, cleaning is quite a hassle as hairs can easily stay stuck between it.
Buy here:
-Fairprice
-Lazada
3. Schick Hydro 5 Sensitive
For men with sensitive skin, the Schick Hydro 5 Sensitive is one of the best in the market. It is dermatologist-tested for sensitive skin and comes with a unique "Hydrating Gel Reservoir". The lubricating protection offers much less friction on all your shaves. A 5 bladed razor like the Gillette Fusion 5, this razor will ensure you get a close, clean shave.
Buy here:
-Lazada
BEST ELECTRICAL SHAVERS
Before we list the products, you should be aware there are 2 different types of electrical shavers and shaving methods.
1. Braun Series 7 7897cc (Foil)
The Braun Series 7 line of electric shavers is widely considered as the standard to meet around the world. All of the Series 7 products feature a Sonic and Autosense technology to detect and adapt to your facial hair. The thicker the hair, the stronger the output and shave. With 5 different settings, from Sensitive to Turbo, you can personalise the shave to your own skin type and preference.
The model number may differ in countries. Keep a lookout for the Series 7 label, a "wet & dry" tag for shaving with and without water or cream and the letters 'cc'. The 'cc' models ensure the product comes with the Clean and Charge station, a convenient tool to clean your Braun shaver with.
Buy here:
-Lazada
-Harvey Norman
2. Phillips SP9860 (Rotary)
The new flagship shaver for Phillips, the Series 9000 Prestige looks exquisite with an aluminium finish. All of the Series 9000 Prestige shavers are suitable for wet and dry use. Rotary shavers usually never shave as close as foil shavers, but this shaver is an exception. All 3 shaving heads also have an added anti-friction coating to give a smoother shave.
Similar to the Braun Series 7, this shaver sports a BeardAdapt Sensor that tweaks the performance according to hair density. The 9860 version includes a QI wireless charging pad for your shaver. The only downside is the lack of a cleaning station, although the head can be easily popped open for a quick rinse.
Buy here:
-Harvey Norman
-Courts
-Best Denki
3. Remington F5-5800 (Foil)
If you want to jump onto the electrical shaver bandwagon but lack the budget to do so, the Remington F5-5800 is a great option. At 1/5th the price of most other shavers, the Remington is the ultimate tool for users who just want a simple and clean shave. You can't expect any of the features from the more expensive shavers like a cleaning station or wireless charging, but you'll still get a solid shave every time.
The Remington F5-5800 does not come with any cleaning kits either, luckily the head is easy to pop off and rinse.
#Joeyjios: We try bubble tea mala hotpot and bubble tea toast
Full story: http://www.asiaone.com/food/we-try-bubble-tea-mala-hotpot-and-bubble-tea-toast-guess-which-ones-got-us-hooked
Mala and bubble milk tea within the same hotpot? What about bubble tea on toast? Who even comes up with these ideas?!
This week on #Joeyjios, we give these dubious food creations a taste-test to see if they're worth your time, money and calories.
#bubbletea #bbt #boba
---
Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/
FOLLOW us on
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/
EMAIL:
For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com
Thirstdays: Where we talk weird dates and wild fantasies
Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/entertainment/thirstdays-where-we-talk-weird-dates-and-wild-fantasies
Ooo, it's been a hot week and the thirst is real at AsiaOne. Join Le En and Bryan as they chat about weird dates, constant 'cravings', and Beyonce's thigh gap! And they are quenching that thirst with a cup of root beer float to celebrate the return of a certain fast food restaurant.
Thirstdays is a fortnightly AsiaOne #entertainment series where our hosts Le En and Bryan give you a peek into their personal lives while they satisfy their thirst over a drink, have a no-holds-barred chat, and do fun things.
#gossip #confessions #realness
---
Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/
FOLLOW us on
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/
EMAIL:
For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com
Don't Say Cannot Ep4: He beats people up, but for the country
Full story: http://www.asiaone.com/singapore/dont-say-cannot-delinquent-national-wrestler
He used to beat people up, simply because he had "too much energy" to expend.
Now, he still beats people up - but for the country. Meet 24-year-old #Singapore national wrestler Toh Xin Ran.
Seeing the number of medals that he has been awarded and the respectful manner in which he now interacts with his wrestling coach, it is hard to imagine that Xin Ran used to be a troubled kid in his younger days.
#wrestling #sportsman
---
Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/
FOLLOW us on
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/
EMAIL:
For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com
#Joeyjios: Taste-testing The Alley Luxe and CHICHA San Chen
Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/food/alley-luxe-and-chicha-san-chen-opens-week-heres-what-try
A Michelin-standard bubble tea for $4.70? A drink that looks like the Northern Lights?
This week, #Joeyjios her colleague Le En to check out two new bubble tea (BBT) stores that are opening along Orchard Road. Which will they prefer? Watch to find out.
#Thedeerishere #TheAlley #Chichasanchen #Boba
---
Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/
FOLLOW us on
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/
EMAIL:
For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com
Office Tea Episode 5: Bosses and Things
It’s been a few weeks - let’s find out if the higher-ups of AsiaOne have any regrets about hiring Le En. Efforts were made to make nice, charity is involved and work is never-ending still.
Follow and subscribe so you won't miss a single episode of our new series, Office Tea!
To catch more of her antics, follow her @goofy_feline!
---
Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/
FOLLOW us on
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/
EMAIL:
For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com
#Joeyjios: DIY your way into mum's heart this Mother's Day
Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/women/joeyjios-diy-your-way-mums-heart-mothers-day
Mother’s Day is this Sunday! Have you gotten mum a gift yet? This week on #Joeyjios, Joey tries her hand at DIY projects that’s thoughtful, useful and inexpensive.
#Mothersday #DIY
---
Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/
FOLLOW us on
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/
EMAIL:
For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com
Don't Say Cannot Ep3: He 'sees' the world with the help of tech
Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/singapore/dont-say-cannot-he-may-be-blind-he-can-text-faster-you
Edwin Khoo, 43, surprises friends with the speed at which he types on his phone. The reason? He's been blind since birth.
But #technology has been the game-changer for Edwin in navigating the world around him despite his #disability, allowing him to #travel and even host his own online #podcast.
---
Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/
FOLLOW us on
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/
EMAIL:
For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com
Office Tea Episode 4: The Dress Code
It’s in the employee handbook - but does ANYONE actually read and follow the dress code? Are calves too scandalous? Le En puts on Athleisure and tries to get away with it!
Follow and subscribe so you won't miss a single episode of our new series, Office Tea!
To catch more of her antics, follow her @goofy_feline!
---
Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/
FOLLOW us on
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/
EMAIL:
For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com
Caryn Cheng finds the best deals at IMM's Greater Savings Home and Furnishing Sale
Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/singapore/5-couples-share-most-expensive-items-they-have-ever-bought-their-home
AsiaOne challenges Caryn Cheng to find the best deals at the upcoming #IMM Greater Savings Home and Furnishing #Sale.
IMM's Greater Savings Home & Furnishing Sale will start May 13 to 19. With 20 per cent off storewide at Best Denki and discounts of up to 50 per cent at stores such as INKAGU Outlet by Picket & Rail, Linen Gallery Outlet and Red Apple from May 17 to 19, this epic sale is not to be missed.
Address: 2 Jurong East Street 21, Singapore 609601
Opening hours: 10am to 10pm
#brandedcontent
---
Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/
FOLLOW us on
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/
EMAIL:
For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com
#Joeyjios: I try a ballet-inspired workout despite my two left feet
Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/singapore/joeyjios-i-try-ballet-inspired-workout-despite-my-two-left-feet
Tendu, Arabesque and Grand Pliés? This week on #Joeyjios, I found out that these are in fact, not edible food dishes, but dance moves in ballet.
Watch as former professional ballerinas and co-founders of #BalletBody, Lisha Chin and Alison Carroll, take me through a snippet of their hour-long ballet-inspired workout while I try my best to keep up.
#Ballet #Barre #Fitness
---
Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/
FOLLOW us on
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/
EMAIL:
For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com