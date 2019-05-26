Save on the shave: Buying guide to the best razors and electrical shavers for men

The morning shave that we men start our day off with may often be seen as a minuscule part of our day. Yet if you accidentally nick yourself in the chin or neck, that pain and annoyance last the whole day. We can't remove that cut for you, but we can offer a guide to a better and painless shave!

MANUAL RAZORS VS ELECTRICAL SHAVERS

Photo: Gillette

MANUAL RAZORS

Photo: Shopback

ELECTRICAL SHAVERS

Photo: Shopback

BEST RAZORS AND SHAVERS

Once you have decided which style of shaving is better for you, it now cuts down to which one you should buy. We present the best three options for manual razors and electrical shavers respectively.

MANUAL RAZORS

1. Gillette Mach 3 Turbo

Photo: Gillette

The Gillette Mach 3 Turbo is consistently chosen as one of the best manual razors in the market, and for good reason. It has a simple yet efficient design, a great ergonomic grip that feels great in the hand, and the three-bladed technology leaves your skin smooth and shaven. The base razor itself costs less than $10 and a two to three months' worth of blades refills/cartridges will only set you back by around $17.50.

2. Gillette Fusion 5

Photo: Gillette

Another great product from Gillette, the Fusion 5 gives one of the best and closest shaves due to its 5 blade technology. As with the Mach 3 Turbo, it sports a great ergonomic handle that feels right to the touch. The rubber addition prevents the razor from slipping off your hands. However, due to how packed the blades are, cleaning is quite a hassle as hairs can easily stay stuck between it.

3. Schick Hydro 5 Sensitive

Photo: Gillette

For men with sensitive skin, the Schick Hydro 5 Sensitive is one of the best in the market. It is dermatologist-tested for sensitive skin and comes with a unique "Hydrating Gel Reservoir". The lubricating protection offers much less friction on all your shaves. A 5 bladed razor like the Gillette Fusion 5, this razor will ensure you get a close, clean shave.

BEST ELECTRICAL SHAVERS

Before we list the products, you should be aware there are 2 different types of electrical shavers and shaving methods.

Photo: Gillette

1. Braun Series 7 7897cc (Foil)

Photo: Lazada

The Braun Series 7 line of electric shavers is widely considered as the standard to meet around the world. All of the Series 7 products feature a Sonic and Autosense technology to detect and adapt to your facial hair. The thicker the hair, the stronger the output and shave. With 5 different settings, from Sensitive to Turbo, you can personalise the shave to your own skin type and preference.

The model number may differ in countries. Keep a lookout for the Series 7 label, a "wet & dry" tag for shaving with and without water or cream and the letters 'cc'. The 'cc' models ensure the product comes with the Clean and Charge station, a convenient tool to clean your Braun shaver with.

2. Phillips SP9860 (Rotary)

Photo: Philips

The new flagship shaver for Phillips, the Series 9000 Prestige looks exquisite with an aluminium finish. All of the Series 9000 Prestige shavers are suitable for wet and dry use. Rotary shavers usually never shave as close as foil shavers, but this shaver is an exception. All 3 shaving heads also have an added anti-friction coating to give a smoother shave.

Similar to the Braun Series 7, this shaver sports a BeardAdapt Sensor that tweaks the performance according to hair density. The 9860 version includes a QI wireless charging pad for your shaver. The only downside is the lack of a cleaning station, although the head can be easily popped open for a quick rinse.

3. Remington F5-5800 (Foil)

Photo: Shopback

If you want to jump onto the electrical shaver bandwagon but lack the budget to do so, the Remington F5-5800 is a great option. At 1/5th the price of most other shavers, the Remington is the ultimate tool for users who just want a simple and clean shave. You can't expect any of the features from the more expensive shavers like a cleaning station or wireless charging, but you'll still get a solid shave every time.

The Remington F5-5800 does not come with any cleaning kits either, luckily the head is easy to pop off and rinse.

