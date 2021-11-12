Say what? Local TikToker dares boyfriend $100 to call her mother by her name, US counterpart asks what's the big deal

Speaking to your significant other's parents can be terrifying at best — imagine addressing them on a first-name basis.
That was the challenge local TikToker Lielnicole had for her boyfriend. But for others far away from Singapore, they didn't see it as a challenge and asked, "Isn't it normal?"
The 20-second clip posted on Thursday (Nov 11) has now amassed almost 100,000 views.
"Hundred dollars to call my mother by her real name?" Lielnicole asked, waving a $100 bill at him.https://www.tiktok.com/@lielnicole/video/7029245199968652546?_d=secCgwIARCbDRjEFSADKAESPgo8TWwLjfcZDrik4pbbVjT12knBklkEQETqov2du
Her boyfriend immediately agreed and was soon creeping up to a room door before whispering: "Hi Judy."
He tried to escape but ended up smacking into the TikToker's phone, causing her to crack up. Her mother broke into a smile and asked in Mandarin, "Jeremy, who are you talking to?"
He hastily replied that her daughter coerced him to behave so impolitely — not revealing the $100, of course. Netizens were surprised to see him take that risk while others thought he was gung-ho enough to not hesitate.
A TikToker from the US was confused by the hullabaloo. They asked what was the correct term that Singaporeans use when addressing a partner's parents, and so began this TikTok cultural exchange.
For TikToker NeemaNaz, who is Persian-Canadian, he uploaded a video sharing that growing up, some of his Caucasian friends would call their parents by their first names.
He said: "Dude, if I ever did that, I'd get a sandal to my face."
Not sure if any Singaporean kid would give that a go, even if $100 was on offer.
