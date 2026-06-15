SBS bus crashes into red light camera at Lor 1 Geylang; investigations ongoing

An SBS Transit bus crashed into a red light camera on Sunday (June 14), but fortunately it was not carrying any passengers.

Footage uploaded on social media shows the bus lodged on the grass divider at the junction between Lorong 1 Geylang and Sims Avenue.

The electronic display sign — identifying it as the bus service 175 — is seen flickering.

The red light traffic camera can also be seen leaning precariously in front of the bus, with a fallen grey structure next to it.

An SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu confirmed that there were "no passengers on board the Service 175 bus and the bus captain was unhurt in the incident".

"We apologise to affected motorists for the inconvenience caused. Meanwhile, we are investigating the cause of the incident," added Wu.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a bus, believed to have self-skidded, at about 12.45pm, reiterating that no injuries were reported.

A 58-year-old male bus driver is assisting in investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has contacted Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com