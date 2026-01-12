SBS bus slams into Punggol bus stop panel shattering glass on upper deck

An SBS Transit bus struck a panel at a bus stop in Punggol on Saturday (Jan 10) after reportedly making a sharp turn, causing the glass on its upper deck to shatter.

A video posted on Instagram shows the bus with visible damage to its upper deck. The bus involved is believed to be operating on Service 50.

According to the video caption, the incident occurred at Punggol Oasis bus stop.

A witness noted that a white car was initially parked in front of the bus stop, forcing the bus to make a sharp right turn while exiting. As a result, the bus struck part of the bus stop roof pane, shattering its upper deck window.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, with no injuries reported.

Wu added that SBS is currently investigating the cause of the incident.

