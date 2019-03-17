SBS investigating after bus veers into centre divider along TPE, injuring motorcyclist

A motorcyclist was taken to Sengkang General Hospital after SBS bus service 27 veered into the centre divider of the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Wednesday (March 13) around 5.15pm.

Footage of the incident, taken from a rear in-vehicle camera, was uploaded on Facebook page Roads.sg on Friday.

In it, the motorcyclist can be seen travelling on the rightmost lane of the expressway. The bus appears briefly in the second-rightmost lane, but as the vehicle recording the video passes it, the bus veers sharply to its right.

This causes it to cut across the rightmost lane, blocking the path of the motorcyclist and colliding with the centre divider.

It is not clear from the video whether the motorcyclist was hit by the bus.

On Saturday, SBS Transit's senior vice-president of corporate communications Tammy Tan acknowledged that the motorcyclist was injured as a result of the incident.

"He received outpatient treatment on that day and we have since been in touch with him to render assistance as best we can. No one else was injured," she said, adding that the company is investigating the cause of the accident.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it responded to the incident around 5.20pm on Friday, and took one person to Sengkang General Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the motorcyclist's injuries were minor.

