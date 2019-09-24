SBS Transit and SMRT Trains apply for fare increase

SINGAPORE - Public transport operators have formally submitted applications for a fare increase which could see bus and train rides costing up to 7 per cent more by year-end.

The Public Transport Council (PTC), a fare watchdog appointed by the Transport Ministry, said on Monday (Sept 23) that it had received applications from both SBS Transit and SMRT Trains.

The applications are for increases to train fares.

Since buses are now contracted by the Government, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) collects fare revenue.

The operators bid for routes and the winner is paid the sum it had bid for.

The PTC said the LTA will "submit information on the bus industry financials... to help in the fare review process".

Asked when the PTC would come to a decision on the latest annual fare revision, a spokesman would only say it will make an announcement in the last quarter.