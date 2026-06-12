'If I can help someone in need, I will': Bus captain stops to assist elderly pedestrian who fell face-first onto pavement

An elderly male pedestrian tripped on a kerb and fell face-first onto the pavement while crossing Sin Ming Road on Thursday (June 11).

Fortunately for the elderly man, a SBS Transit bus captain who was driving service 130 past the scene stopped to help.

In a Facebook post on Friday, bus and rail operator SBS Transit shared senior bus captain Kan Wai Loon's nice gesture.

Kan noticed the elderly man crossing the road ahead, but he lost his balance while stepping up onto the kerb, causing him to fall face-first onto the pavement, SBS Transit said.

"Wai Loon didn't hesitate. Within seconds, he parked his bus safely and rushed over to help, together with a passer-by who was nearby," the operator added.

Noticing that the elderly man was conscious, but dazed, and had abrasions on his forehead and nose, Kan and the passer-by reportedly helped the pedestrian to sit up before contacting SBS Transit's operations control centre to arrange for an ambulance.

He then took a first aid kit from the bus in case the elderly man required further medical assistance.

After settling him on a seat at the bus stop, Kan handed the elderly man some gauze to manage his bleeding before resuming his journey.

Reflecting on the incident, the senior bus captain said: "If there's any way I can help someone in need, I will step in and help."

[[nid:736623]]

editor@asiaone.com