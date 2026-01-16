'Dad, you're awesome': SBS Transit bus captains receive SCDF award for putting out Ang Mo Kio car fire

Two SBS Transit bus captains were presented the Singapore Civil Defence Force's (SCDF) Community First Responder Award on Friday (Jan 16) for putting out a car fire in Ang Mo Kio on Thursday morning.

Lim Swee Shen, captain of service 133, and Liew Poh Chye, captain of service 71, told reporters at the presentation ceremony at Seletar Depot that they are extremely happy to receive the recognition.

At about 7.45am on Thursday, 35-year-old Lim was plying his route along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 when he noticed smoke emitting from a black BMW ahead.

Fearing that an explosion might occur, he immediately stopped the vehicle and grabbed a fire extinguisher, running towards the car without hesitation.

"I saw the smoke and thought I needed to extinguish the fire quickly, else the situation might become more dangerous later," said Lim, who has been a bus captain with SBS Transit for 10 years.

"It's my duty as a bus captain, and also human nature," he said on his decision to help.

Video footage of the incident posted on social media showed the BMW driver opening the car's bonnet to reveal fiery flames.

Lim reaches the car in the nick of time, deploying the dry powder fire extinguisher to contain the blaze.

@asiaone Two SBS Transit bus captains — Liew Poh Chye of service 71 and Lim Sweet Shen of service 133 — extinguished the blaze using dry powder fire extinguishers before the arrival of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), earning them praise from netizens. They will be presented with SCDF Community First Responder Awards.⁠ ⁠ #sgnews #singapore #road #car #fire #bus #notallheroeswearcapes ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

At this moment, 49-year-old bus captain Liew of service 71 arrived at the scene. Lim's fire extinguisher had run dry, and he would have to return to his bus, which he had deliberately parked further away, to retrieve another.

"I quickly asked the car driver to get a fire extinguisher from Liew's bus. If I had to run [to my bus and back], it would have taken some time and I was worried that the fire would swell again," Lim explained.

Liew told AsiaOne he had seen the situation and immediately alighted with the extinguisher from his bus to continue firefighting efforts.

"One passenger told me he wanted to help but I said no, because remaining on the bus is for his safety," Liew added.

Thankfully, the blaze died down and the bus captains did not have to use a third extinguisher. Mindful that it was the morning peak hour, and that their bus passengers were likely on their way to work, the bus captains left the scene.

'Dad, you're awesome'

Lim and Liew have received applause from not just netizens, but also their friends and family members.

"Many friends called me a hero, and my two-year-old daughter said the same as well," Lim said.

Liew, who has been with SBS Transit for 25 years, similarly recounted to reporters how his family said he had done a "good job".

"Dad, you're awesome," his two teenage children told him.

While it is the first time both Lim and Liew have put out a fire on the road, both are versed in firefighting and first aid as part of the basic training that bus captains undergo.

SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said the operator is proud of how the duo stepped forward to help.

"We would also like to thank the passengers on board their buses for their understanding and cooperation, as well as the SCDF for recognising the efforts of our bus captains."

Colonel Ellena Quek, Commander of 3rd SCDF Division, commended Lim and Liew for their bravery, quick thinking and decisive actions.

"Their prompt use of fire extinguishers helped to prevent the situation from escalating and kept others safe," said Quek, adding that members of the public can make a real difference in situations like this.

We strongly encourage everyone to take part in the SCDF Responders Plus Programme to learn lifesaving skills such as CPR and basic firefighting, so that they can act confidently and safely during emergencies."

[[nid:715204]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com