'Extraordinary bravery and selflessness': Bus captains commended for putting out car blaze while on duty

There was no time to hesitate for SBS Transit bus captains Hu Jinshuai and Jamaludin Bin Mohamad Taib, who kicked into action immediately after spotting a car blaze along their bus route.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Nov 9), SBS Transit commended the two bus captains for their quick thinking and initiative.

The fire occurred on Oct 3 near the junction of Circuit Road and Circuit Link at around 3.25pm, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in response to AsiaOne's queries.

The fire involved the engine compartment of a car, SCDF added.

Describing the events that unfolded, SBS Transit stated that bus captain Hu had spotted the car ablaze while driving his usual route on Service 135. He immediately pulled his bus to the side and used a fire extinguisher onboard to contain the car fire.

"I was worried there were still people in the car and knew I had to help," he said.

Jamaludin, who was driving the same route but in the opposite direction, also noticed the fire and stopped his bus to help Hu.

"I was only thinking about the safety of the pedestrians at that moment. Everything else was pure instinct — I just acted to put out the fire," he was quoted as saying.

According to SBS Transit, both drivers helped to control the fire with a fire extinguisher until the SCDF arrived.

The fire was eventually extinguished with two hose reels, said SCDF, who added that there were no injuries reported and that the fire is under investigation.

SCDF said that they have reached out to the bus captains to commend them for their quick-thinking and prompt efforts, and will be presenting each of them with the SCDF Community First Responder Award.

SBS Transit also included in their post a letter written by a member of the public who witnessed the incident and commended Jamaludin's "extraordinary bravery and selflessness" during the incident,

"This act of courage was truly remarkable," he said, adding that Jamaludin's actions "speak volumes about his character and commitment to community safely".

