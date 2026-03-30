SBS Transit bus catches fire along TPE, no injuries reported

An SBS Transit bus caught fire while travelling along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Monday (March 30).

A video of the incident shared on TikTok showed the rear of the bus engulfed in flames, with a man seen using a fire extinguisher. Thick black smoke could also be seen billowing into the air.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire along TPE towards Seletar Expressway (SLE) after the Tampines Avenue 10 exit at about 6.50am.



SCDF added that the fire involved the engine compartment of the bus and was extinguished using a water jet.



No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

In a statement to AsiaOne, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said a service 53 bus caught fire while travelling along the TPE.

She added that the SCDF was activated to assist in extinguishing the fire.

"Passengers on board were transferred to another bus to continue their journeys.

"We apologise to affected passengers for the distress and inconvenience cause," said Wu.

SBS Transit is also looking into the cause of the fire.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com