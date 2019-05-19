SBS Transit to discipline bus driver who reversed into woman's car

Facebook user Clement Goh had posted footage of the bus reversing into the car, claiming that the bus had made a wrong turn, reversed into his wife's car and then driven off.

A bus driver who reversed into a woman's car in Thomson Road will be taken to task by SBS Transit.

In response to queries, Ms Tammy Tan, the operator's senior vice-president of corporate communication, said it is in touch with the car's driver and would like to apologise for the "distress and inconvenience" caused.

"We do not condone unsafe driving behaviour by our staff and in this case, will be taking disciplinary action against the bus captain concerned," she said on Saturday (May 18).



on Facebook SBS Bus made a wrong turn then reversed into my wife’s car and drove off. There were cars behind and cannot reverse. Not sure why the bus captain is not familiar with his route. How to claim SBS for repair? Posted by Clement Goh on Thursday, 16 May 2019

He claimed that the bus had made a wrong turn, reversed into his wife's car and then driven off.

"There were cars behind and cannot reverse. Not sure why the bus captain is not familiar with his route. How to claim SBS for repair?" he added in the post accompanying the video.

In the clip, the bus with service number 5 can be seen backing closer to the camera, taken from the perspective of the driver.

Continuous honking of several car horns can be heard, but are promptly ignored by the bus which continues to reverse into the vehicle until both collide.

A woman, presumably the driver, can later be heard exclaiming loudly: "What is this?"

The clip has since garnered over 40,000 views.

Stomp reported that the driver, which it named as Mrs Goh, said the incident left her traumatised and helpless.

She told the citizen journalism site that she called SBS Transit's hotline almost immediately after the incident, at around 8.10pm, but as it was after office hours she could submit only an online feedback form.

In a similar incident last June, SBS Transit suspended one of its drivers after he reversed his vehicle on the Ayer Rajah Expressway when he missed an exit.

