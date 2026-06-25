SBS Transit employee's vigilance leads to arrest of shop theft suspect: 'I wanted to avoid commuters getting hurt'

An SBS Transit employee has been recognised for his vigilance on the job which led to the arrest of a shop theft suspect at Ang Mo Kio bus interchange in February.

Interchange supervisor Chua Jin Kee was presented with a Letter of Appreciation from the Singapore Police Force for his act of public spiritedness earlier this month.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (June 25), SBS Transit Ltd praised Chua for the achievement.

The post recounted how Chua was carrying out his routine work one afternoon in February, when he noticed a man behaving suspiciously at the concourse of Ang Mo Kio bus interchange.

The man was walking unsteadily, acting erratically and drawing looks of concern from nearby commuters.

"I wanted to avoid [escalating] the situation and potentially causing commuters to get hurt," he shared.

He trusted his instincts and decided to discreetly keep an eye on the man as he headed towards a convenience store.

Together with a security officer, Chua monitored the man's movements and spotted him leaving the convenience store with snacks without making payment.

After confirming the shop theft with the store staff, he swiftly alerted the police.The alleged shoplifter was then detained and arrested by the authorities.

The SBS Transit Ltd post praised Chua for his vigilance on the job: "Thank you, Jin Kee, for your vigilance, courage and dedication to keeping our commuters and community safe. Well done!"

"I feel happy and surprised, but at the same time, [I recognise that] this is part of my duty to ensure safety and security," Chua added.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com