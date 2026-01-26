SBS Transit files police report over car seen hogging bus lane on Geylang Road

A police report has been filed by public transport operator SBS Transit after a car was caught on video hogging a bus lane on the afternoon of Friday (Jan 23).

In a statement to AsiaOne, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said a service 51 bus was travelling along Geylang Road when a car entered the extreme left lane occupied by the bus.

Wu added that, as a result of the car's actions, the bus had to slow down and also repeatedly brake abruptly, even though there were no other vehicles ahead of the car.

"We have filed a police report regarding the incident, as the car driver had driven in a manner that posed a potential safety risk to other road users, particularly to our bus commuters," she said.

A video of the incident was posted on TikTok, showing the bus driver growing visibly frustrated with a car ahead.

In the footage, the silver car can be seen moving slowly in the far-left lane.

At one point, the bus driver is heard on a call, explaining that the car was travelling at just 10 km/h.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and are looking into the matter.

