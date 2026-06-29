SBS Transit opens residential facility in Sengkang for bus captains, equipped with recreation rooms and kitchens

SBS Transit bus captains can now enjoy air-conditioned bedrooms and recreational spaces, all while being a stone's throw away from their workplace.

Officially launched on Monday (June 29), SQ@Sengkang West is managed by co-living operator Coliwoo and located adjacent to the Sengkang West Bus Depot along Sengkang West Road 2.

The eight-storey facility currently houses 200 foreign bus captains, and comprises 234 single beds spread across 39 fully furnished apartments.

Each apartment can accommodate up to six residents and includes three bedrooms, a shared dining area, kitchen and laundry facilities, said the transport operator, adding that each bedroom has air-conditioning, ceiling fans and built-in storage.

Kitchens also come fully furnished with gas stoves, refrigerators, cookware, crockery and cutlery, while laundry areas include washing machines, dryers and clothing racks.

Senior bus captain Tian Yinfu said: "With more time and a fully equipped kitchen now, I can prepare my own meals and enjoy familiar food from home. It brings comfort and helps me feel more settled, even though I am thousands of miles away from my family."

Beyond accommodation, the facility also features recreational areas to support bus captains' well-being while fostering community.

For example, it has multi-purpose rooms for games like table tennis, in addition to a TV lounge.

"Many of these features were shaped by feedback from our bus captains themselves," said Jeffrey Sim, SBS Transit's Group CEO.

There is also a sick bay with wheelchair access to provide residents with medical support when needed.

SBS Transit said: "Living just next to the depot means almost zero travelling time between home and work for bus captains. The time saved can be spent resting, exercising, pursuing hobbies, preparing meals or simply enjoying time with friends and colleagues."

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dana.leong@asiaone.com