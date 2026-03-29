SBS Transit apologises after video surfaces of bus travelling with cracked windows

SBS Transit has apologised for causing distress to passengers after a video surfaced online on Friday (March 27) showing a bus in operation with cracked windows.

The video, shared on TikTok, showed the bus travelling with visible cracks on its rear-side window. Another panel behind was shattered with a gaping hole.

Several passengers were seen moving away from their seats, while others appeared visibly uncomfortable as they glanced at the damaged window.

According to the post's caption, the incident is believed to have occurred on bus service 57.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said passengers on board were transferred to another bus to continue their journeys and that no one was taken to hospital.

"We apologise to affected passengers for the distress and inconvenience caused," said SBS Transit.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com

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