SBS Transit staff lauded for detaining suspect on MRT train who allegedly took upskirt photos

Two SBS Transit staff have been recognised for their roles, alongside two members of the public, in apprehending a man who allegedly took upskirt photos in an MRT station.

SBS Transit customer service officer Jansen Heng and assistant station manager Desmond Dexter John were presented with the SaferSG Partner (Individual) Award by the police on April 30.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (May 2), SBS Transit Ltd praised Heng and Dexter for the achievement.

"Their actions are a great example of public spiritedness in action — calm, alert, and always going the extra mile to keep journeys safe and pleasant."

"Keeping every commuter safe is part of my responsibility," shared Heng.

On Sept 18, 2025, commuters Tan Li Nian, 32, and Yasodhaa D/O Balakrishnan, 39, spotted a man pointing his phone at a low angle towards a female commuter on an escalator at Outram Park MRT station.

Tan and Yasodhaa followed the man and alerted Heng, who was stationed onboard the train.

After notifying the Operations Control Centre, Heng approached the man, who admitted to the crime but became defensive about his actions.

Dexter boarded to train to assist at Clarke Quay MRT station and asked the man to alight, but he refused to cooperate.

Both Heng and Dexter remained beside the man as the train moved off and, at the next station, three other station staff managed to escort the man off.

The team held him at the platform until police officers arrived and the man was later arrested for public nuisance.

He was subsequently convicted and sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment, reported The Straits Times.

Heng and Dexter among 10 award recipients

Tan and Yasodhaa were also presented with the SaferSG Public Spiritedness Award at the same ceremony — for their bravery in reporting an alleged sex offender.

They were among 10 recipients of awards presented by the police on April 30.

A total of six public transport staff received the SaferSG Partner (Individual) Award, while three members of the public received the SaferSG Public Spiritedness Award.

A letter of appreciation was also given to one member of the public for assisting the police. The cases involved molestation, voyeurism and public nuisance within the public transport network.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com