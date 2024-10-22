SBS Transit staff finds $10k cash in envelope on MRT train, returns it to distressed passenger

A customer service officer from SBS Transit was surprised to find a brown envelope containing some $10,000 wedged between the seats of an MRT train at Harbourfront MRT station on Monday (Oct 21).

Soh Sin Chye, 44, had discovered the envelope while on patrol, and he promptly contacted the Operations Control Centre. He was then instructed to hand over the envelope to the station staff for safekeeping, said SBS Transit in a Facebook post on Monday.

The envelope also contained a passport and an ID card.

"I was initially surprised by the amount of money, but my first thought was that it needed to be returned safely— it must have been incredibly important to the owner," said Soh.

About two hours later, a distressed passenger went to the station to claim the envelope, explaining he had left a brown envelope on the train. SBS staff verified and confirmed that the envelope belonged to the passenger, and Soh was there to return it to him.

Soh shared: "I'm really happy that I could help out when he needed it most."

Several netizens praised Soh for his integrity on the Facebook post, voicing their appreciation for kind gestures of service staff like him.

Another netizen with the user name Sindhu Missy added that she was in a similar situation before.

"Well done!! Happened to me too. With an envelope of certificates. Kind soul. Be blessed," she said.

