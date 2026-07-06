SBS Transit hands over Tampines bus package to Go-Ahead after 43 years: 'Goodbye to a town we've called home'

SBS Transit has bid farewell to their Tampines bus package after 43 years, marking the end of its long-running operations in the town.

The operator said in a Facebook post on Saturday (July 4) that it was leaving with "heavy hearts" but "minds full of cherished memories".

The Tampines bus package, one of 14 packages under the Bus Contracting Model, comprises 27 routes operated by SBS Transit from Bedok North Bus Depot.

The $646 million package was awarded to the Go-Ahead Group in September last year, with Go-Ahead Singapore commencing operations on July 5.

"It is with heavy hearts, but minds full of cherished memories, that we say goodbye to a town we've called home for over four decades," SBS Transit wrote.

The operator noted that its history in Tampines dates back to 1983, when it operated two bus services from the former Tampines Bus Terminal under its predecessor, Singapore Bus Services Limited.

As the area developed, operations expanded to three bus interchanges - Tampines, Tampines Concourse and Tampines North.

"Along the way, we've built friendships, trust and a sense of community," said SBS Transit.

"In fact, some of our long-serving bus captains have watched their regular passengers grow up, graduate and start families of their own."

SBS Transit thanked their bus captains, interchange and depot staff for their work as "part of the SBS Transit family", as well the Land Transport Authority (LTA). The operator also thanked Tampines residents for their love and support over the years.

Go-Ahead Singapore celebrated the launch of their operations in a Facebook post on Sunday (July 5).

Operating out of East Coast Bus Depot, the company has begun running 14 bus services under the Tampines bus package.

"A new chapter begins," the operator said in their post.

"With East Coast Bus Depot now operational, we're proud to welcome the Tampines community into our growing network and look forward to serving you."

The launch event was attended by National Transport Workers' Union executive secretary Yeo Wan Ling, LTA chief operating officer Lim Zhi Jian, industry partners and commuters.

A second phase of the transition, commencing on July 19, will add another 15 bus services to the depot.

"We're excited to be part of your daily commute and remain committed to serving the Tampines community with care and reliability," said Go-Ahead Singapore.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com