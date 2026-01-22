SBS Transit working to resolve service issue affecting website and app access

The website and mobile app of SBS Transit is currently down due to a service issue, the transport operator said on Thursday (Jan 22) morning.

SBS Transit said in a Facebook post at 8.19am that they are working with their service provider to resolve the error as soon as possible and restore access to the site and app.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience," they wrote, adding that commuters can contact customer care at 1800-287-2727 between 7.30am and 8.00pm for assistance.

As of press time, the website and mobile app are still unavailable.

Concurrently, estimated bus arrival times are unavailable nationwide as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) reset the Expected Time of Arrival system for buses from 8pm on Wednesday (Jan 21).

This came after a technical glitch in the on-board systems of some buses was discovered to be affecting the transmission of bus arrival timing estimates to the system.

LTA assured commuters that bus operations are not affected, and all bus services will continue to operate at usual frequencies.

