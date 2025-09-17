Scam mules' access to facilities like Singpass, mobile phone lines, financial services will be restricted

The authorities will limit the access scam mules have to facilities which can be exploited in financial scams.

These facilities include Singpass or Corppass, financial and telecommunication services, the Singapore Police Force, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Infocomm Media Development Authority, and Government Technology Agency of Singapore, said in a joint release on Wednesday (Sept 17).

Under a new restriction framework, scam mules may face limited access to existing Corppass accounts (if any) and the use of Singpass accounts to register for services such as opening a new bank account.

These changes will be implemented in phases with effect from October 2025, starting with restrictions on access to banking services and prohibitions on subscribing to new mobile lines.

Those who have previously been dealt with for mule-related offences, and those still under investigation will be notified by the police on their status, who will also handle appeals against the restrictions.

Mule-related criminal offences involve the misuse of facilities such as bank, payment, national identity or telco accounts to facilitate fraud, under Singapore's law.

The restrictions on Corppass and Singpass will take effect at a later phase.

The specific restrictions to be imposed and their duration will be decided based on the risks posed by the scam mule, while taking into consideration basic financial and communication needs.

Over 11,000 phone lines used by mules

In the release, the authorities stated that scammers rely heavily on banking accounts bought from mules — or people seeking to make quick and easy money — to scam victims.

"The police fully intend to take firmer and stronger action against mules who facilitate scams of fellow Singaporeans. The facility restriction framework ensures that persons who had facilitated scams previously cannot easily again access services that could facilitate yet more scams," they said.

Bank accounts can be used to electronically move scam monies between banks and out of the country, which makes it difficult for the authorities to trace them.

Common methods include internet banking, instant payment service PayNow, card-based transactions, and cash withdrawal from Automated Teller Machines.

"Scammers are also increasingly exploiting the anonymity features of cryptocurrency transactions to move scam monies," said the statement.

Moreover, with Singaporeans being increasingly suspicious of calls or texts from foreign numbers, scammers utilise local phone lines to call potential victims and set up social media accounts to reach more people.

Over 11,000 lines have been used by repeat mule offenders in 2025, said the statement.

"In some instances, mules under investigation continued to apply for new telephone lines and sell them to scammers," said the authorities, adding that the police have also observed an increase in scam lines registered by corporate entities.

National identity or authentication services such as Corppass and Singpass can be used to open bank accounts or set up corporate entities to register new phone lines.

These restrictions come at a time when scams continue to be of serious concern to Singapore. Close to half a billion dollars was lost to scams in just the first half of 2025, with almost 20,000 cases reported.

"The success of scam syndicates hinges on local persons providing their bank accounts, mobile lines and other essential facilities to the syndicates," said the authorities.

"We have to restrict scammers' access to these facilities, to disrupt their operations and protect the public."

In 2023, it became illegal to disclose one's Singpass credentials while knowing or suspecting that these will be used to commit an offence. The user is presumed to have known, or had reason to know, if he had received any gain for doing so.

Those convicted of offences involving Singpass can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $10,000.

