Scammed again: $1.2m lost to scams claiming to help victims recover previous losses

SINGAPORE — Victims have lost more than $1.2 million since January 2024 in 29 cases linked to conmen claiming to help them recover money lost in scams.

The police, in a statement on Feb 29, reminded Singaporeans to remain vigilant against such fund recovery service scams.

These scammers typically pose as legal firms or financial service companies and contact victims through calls, messages or e-mails. They offer to help recover funds lost to scams or bad investments.

Some victims encountered these services advertised online, such as on Facebook, and contacted the scammers themselves.

Victims were asked to make upfront payments for administrative procedures through bank transfers, cryptocurrency or virtual credits.

Some victims were tricked into providing banking credentials, debit or credit card details, or one-time passwords.

Alternatively, they were instructed to download remote access software like AnyDesk, giving scammers access to their devices and bank accounts.

In the reported cases, the victims realised they had been scammed when funds were not recovered as promised, the scammers could not be contacted any more, or after they checked with official sources such as banks or the police.

The police advise the public to check if a law firm is registered with the Legal Services Regulatory Authority (LSRA) through the LSRA directory.

Additional precautionary measures include installing the ScamShield app on mobile devices to block scam calls and SMSes, checking for scam signs and with official sources, and telling the authorities, family and friends about potential scams.

Those who have information on such crimes or are in doubt can contact the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. For urgent police assistance, call 999.

