Scams involving fake Lazada and Shopee lucky draws see victims lose $247,000, police investigating

In the Lazada and Shopee lucky draw scams, victims were contacted by scammers impersonating their friends or followers on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.
PHOTO: ST File
Jean Iau
The Straits Times

Police said yesterday that they are investigating 278 scam cases, mainly involving online purchases, where victims were cheated of more than $247,000.

In a separate statement, also released yesterday, police said that between January and September, they received at least 192 reports of scams involving fake lucky draws purportedly run by online shopping sites Lazada and Shopee.

Victims were cheated of at least $194,000.

The police verified that there were no such lucky draws conducted by Lazada and Shopee.

For the 278 scam cases, police said that a two-week operation was conducted between Oct 29 and Thursday by the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police divisions.

A total of 140 scammers and money mules were rounded up - 80 men and 60 women aged between 14 and 70 - and they are assisting with further investigations over their suspected involvement in cheating or money laundering.

In the lucky draw scams, victims were contacted by scammers impersonating their friends or followers on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

The impersonators would ask victims for their contact numbers and images of their credit or debit cards, on the pretence of signing them up for lucky draws conducted by Lazada and Shopee.

The victims were also told to share the one-time passwords that they received. They realised they had been cheated after discovering unauthorised transactions made on their accounts.

Those found guilty of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined. Those found guilty of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000 or both.

To avoid being scammed, members of the public should be wary of online advertisements that seem too good to be true and not be impulsive, the police said.

Buyers should also arrange to meet the seller and pay upon delivery, instead of paying in advance.

The police also warned that scammers may use local bank accounts and provide identification to make themselves appear genuine.

Buyers are also warned against transferring money or giving out personal information, bank account details, credit or debit card details, and one-time passwords to anyone, including family and friends.

To avoid being made accomplices to scams, members of the public should not let others use their bank accounts or mobile lines as they will be held accountable if their accounts are linked to illegal transactions, the police said.

• Those with information related to such scams can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit a form online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

•They can also call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688.

• For more information on scams, visit www.scamalert.sg

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Internet crimes and scams police

TRENDING

Town council orders 67-year-old woman to clear her flat of rubbish within a week
Town council orders 67-year-old woman to clear her flat of rubbish within a week
Scams involving fake Lazada and Shopee lucky draws see victims lose $247,000, police investigating
Scams involving fake Lazada and Shopee lucky draws see victims lose $247,000, police investigating
Rumour has it: Japanese goddess Kyoko Fukada signs pre-nup on adultery - and other entertainment news this week
Japanese goddess Kyoko Fukada signs pre-nup on adultery - and other entertainment news this week
Helen Mirren, 74, flattered to be confused with Keanu Reeves&#039; 46-year-old girlfriend
Helen Mirren, 74, flattered to be confused with Keanu Reeves' 46-year-old girlfriend
Hong Huifang&#039;s daughter Tay Ying cried nearly every day in Shanghai (but it&#039;s not what you think)
Hong Huifang's daughter Tay Ying cried nearly every day in Shanghai (but it's not what you think)
Expat fired from job for racist comments ordered to leave China
Expat fired from job for racist comments ordered to leave China
I tried the keto diet and lost 5kg in 3 months - but here&#039;s why I&#039;ll never do it again
I tried the keto diet and lost 5kg in 3 months - but here's why I'll never do it again
Food delivery riders (2019) - How much can you make as a Deliveroo, Foodpanda or Grabfood rider?
Food delivery riders (2019) - How much can you make as a Deliveroo, Foodpanda or Grabfood rider?
She helps couples have sex, and has even been asked to watch
She helps couples have sex, and has even been asked to watch
Erkang from My Fair Princess chooses farming over showbiz
Erkang from My Fair Princess chooses farming over showbiz
PMD users who ride on drain gratings may face up to $40,000 fine and jail
PMD users who ride on drain gratings may face up to $40,000 fine and jail
Chinese man reunites with air stewardess he met 15 years ago, but as her colleague
Chinese man reunites with air stewardess he met 15 years ago, but as her colleague

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

KFC to sell chicken skin snack in SG, free Grab vouchers for working mums &amp; other deals this week
KFC to sell chicken skin snack in SG, free Grab vouchers for working mums & other deals this week
5 reasons Clementi is super family-friendly for both expats and locals
5 reasons Clementi is super family-friendly for both expats and locals
Steakhouses you should try: Value for money VS mid range VS premium
Steakhouses you should try: Value for money VS mid range VS premium
How this couple worked in a flexi space for their 5-room HDB
How this couple worked in a flexi space for their 5-room HDB

Home Works

The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen
Your Taobao minimalist furniture guide
Your Taobao minimalist furniture guide
7 tips for choosing dining chairs
7 tips for choosing dining chairs
How this couple worked in a flexi space for their 5-room HDB
How this couple worked in a flexi space for their 5-room HDB

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

KOI apologises after customer bites on yellow &quot;fingernail&quot; while chewing bubble tea pearls
KOI apologises after customer bites on yellow "fingernail" while chewing bubble tea pearls
Elderly man in Yishun begs for money to see doctor, ends up spending it on lottery tickets
Elderly man in Yishun begs for money to see doctor, ends up spending it on lottery tickets
Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
Chinese boy, 5, who swallowed rat poison at kindergarten &#039;unlikely to survive&#039;
Chinese boy, 5, who swallowed rat poison at kindergarten 'unlikely to survive'

SERVICES