Scams involving fake Lazada and Shopee lucky draws see victims lose $247,000, police investigating

Police said yesterday that they are investigating 278 scam cases, mainly involving online purchases, where victims were cheated of more than $247,000.

In a separate statement, also released yesterday, police said that between January and September, they received at least 192 reports of scams involving fake lucky draws purportedly run by online shopping sites Lazada and Shopee.

Victims were cheated of at least $194,000.

The police verified that there were no such lucky draws conducted by Lazada and Shopee.

For the 278 scam cases, police said that a two-week operation was conducted between Oct 29 and Thursday by the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police divisions.

A total of 140 scammers and money mules were rounded up - 80 men and 60 women aged between 14 and 70 - and they are assisting with further investigations over their suspected involvement in cheating or money laundering.