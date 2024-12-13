SCDF aids police in gaining entry to cluttered Bedok flat, discovers 73-year-old's body

The body of a 73-year-old woman was discovered in her Bedok home on Wednesday (Dec 11), after a neighbour noticed numerous cockroaches and a foul stench emanating from the unit.

Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel had to assist the police in gaining entry to the blocked door of the cluttered flat at Blk 23 Chai Chee Road, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A Shin Min reporter who visited the scene at about 2pm on Wednesday observed that the wooden door of the flat had been entirely removed and placed aside, and the metal gate appeared to have been pried open.

Residents told the Chinese evening daily that the woman lived alone and often brought sundries home.

After a resident informed the town council about the pungent smell and cockroaches, some workers reportedly visited the woman's home, but she did not answer the door.

One female neighbour, who declined to be named, said the deceased had minimal interactions with them and hardly goes out.

"Occasionally, her relatives, friends and volunteers will visit her, but I haven't seen her for at least two weeks," she said.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at about 12.10pm on Wednesday.

A 73-year-old woman was found lying motionless in the unit and later pronounced dead.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

lim.kewei@asiaone.com