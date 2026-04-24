SCDF ambulance responding to medical incident collides with taxi on KPE slip road

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance was involved in a road accident with a taxi on Thursday (April 23) morning.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, SCDF said the accident occurred along the slip road from Buangkok East Drive towards the Kallang–Paya Lebar Expressway at about 7.30am, and involved a minor collision with a car.

SCDF said the ambulance was responding to a medical incident at the time, with its siren and emergency lights activated. There was no patient on board.

SCDF added that another ambulance was dispatched to attend to the medical incident.

No injuries were reported in the accident involving the ambulance.

In a dashcam video shared on Facebook, an ambulance can be seen navigating between two lanes with its lights on, along a congested two-lane slip road leading to the expressway.

Cars can be seen moving towards the right and left sides of the road to give way to the ambulance.

As the ambulance approaches, a blue taxi believed to be from ComfortDelGro did not appear to have sufficient space to manoeuvre, resulting in a collision.

AsiaOne has reached out to ComfortDelGro for comment.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com