SCDF to end non-emergency ambulance hotline in 2027

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will terminate its non-emergency ambulance hotline as lesser patients call in to seek private ambulance or medical transport services.

The 1777 hotline will cease on Jan 1, 2027, after nearly 30 years in operation, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a joint statement on Wednesday (July 1).

SCDF's 995 emergency services will not be affected.

According to the authorities, the 24 participating Private Ambulance Operators (PAOs) receive only about six per cent of their total bookings through the 1777 hotline today.

This comes as the public has more options for non-emergency medical conditions, including nearby general practitioner clinics and teleconsultation services.

For non-emergency hospital visits, taxis and ride-hailing services are also readily available and commonly used, the ministries noted.

"In view of these developments, the MHA, MOH and SCDF have assessed that the 1777 centralised referral platform for non-emergency medical transport services can be phased out," it said.

Members of the public who require non-emergency conveyance services can view fees and contact information of PAOs online at go.gov.sg/pao.

They should call 995 only for life-threatening emergencies.

Calls assessed to be non-emergencies will be referred to the NurseFirst helpline, where trained nurses will provide appropriate medical advice.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com