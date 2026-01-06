'Several' fire safety issues uncovered at 2 commercial buildings during SCDF's enforcement checks

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) conducted inspections at commercial premises in the week leading up to the New Year and detected "several fire safety non-compliances" at two places.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jan 6), it said that the enforcement checks, conducted in the week of Dec 29, are part of ongoing efforts to maintain and enforce a high standard of fire safety in buildings and premises.

"These include obstructions to exit doors, dry risers and fire extinguishers, non-maintenance of fire safety provisions such as hose reels and fire alarms, and improper storage of combustibles at one of the premises," it added.

Those found in breach of the Fire Safety Act will face enforcement action, such as issuing a Fire Hazard Abatement Notice.

The notice is a written warning that requires the responsible entities to take the necessary steps to reduce the fire hazard within a specific time period, including to prevent its recurrence.

SCDF also reminded all premise owners to fully comply with fire safety regulations for the safety of their residents and occupants.

Top hazard in 2024: Non-maintenance of firefighting equipment

At a seminar for fire safety managers conducted last year, SCDF said that the top three fire hazards that resulted in abatement notices being served were: non-maintenance of firefighting equipment, obstruction to means of escape, and the non-illumination of exit sign or emergency light.

Meanwhile, the top three fire safety offences were the unauthorised change of use of premises; carrying out fire safety work without approval; and storing or transporting petroleum and flammable materials without licence.

In 2024 alone, SCDF conducted more than 15,000 enforcement checks.

During these checks, 2,579 fire safety abatement notices were served, while 1,061 notices of offence were issued.

As compared to 2023, the number of offences dropped by nearly 30 per cent, while the number of fire safety abatement notices served was similar.

