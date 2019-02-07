SCDF flaunt their singing skills again in touching CNY video

SCDF flaunt their singing skills again in touching CNY video
Farah Daley
Feb 07, 2019

If you follow the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on social media, you will know that they are a talented bunch.

Not only are they witty, but they also have personnel who are talented in singing, acting and dancing as well.

For Chinese New Year, the life-saving force posted a music video titled: "A homely reunion that's away from home."

The setting of the video takes place at a reunion dinner for SCDF officers and personnel as they sing together and wish all a Gong Xi Fa Cai or Happy New Year of the Pig.

Although light-hearted, the video highlights how officers often cannot spend the holidays with their own family while they carry out their duties in serving the nation.

This is driven home with the final message in the video: "Whatever the occasions, will be there for you."

The video touched netizens who thanked the SCDF for all that they do.

