SCDF's new Marine Division HQ to house nerve centre for managing maritime incidents

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)'s new Marine Division Headquarters was officially opened on Friday (June 19).

Located on Pulau Brani, the heart of the new division will be the Integrated Command Centre (ICC) which will serve as the "nerve centre for managing maritime incidents".

Designed in collaboration with Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), the new Marine Division Headquarters "harmonises operations, marine training and community engagement, all under one roof".

"This new marine headquarters marks a significant milestone in our capability building," said commander of the SCDF Marine Division, Senior Assistant Commissioner Ryan Ong.

"There are also facilities to test and harness advanced unmanned systems for marine firefighting; this capability development will ensure that we are well-prepared to continue safeguarding Singapore waters."

Equipped with the Crisis Incident Management System and electronic charts, the ICC will provide SCDF officers with a real-time overview of ongoing incidents transmitted through live footage from vessels, drones and body cameras on the frontline personnel.

Commanders will have a comprehensive and up-to-date picture of emergencies as they unfold, offering them a heightened situational awareness.

The SCDF can also coordinate emergency responses for major maritime incidents in the ICC with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the Police Coast Guard, the Republic of Singapore Navy, and SCDF Land Divisions.



“During complex maritime operations, such as the World Legacy cruise ship incident, close coordination across agencies is essential,” said Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong at the opening ceremony.

He was referring to the fire that broke out aboard the World Legacy cruise ship on Feb 20 involving nearly 300 passengers and 400 crew members. One crew member died.

The ICC also features a dedicated ground control station to support SCDF's expanding unmanned capabilities such as the Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV).

SCDF officers can remotely pilot the USV and UAVs from the ICC, transmitting real-time information to both deployed vessels and the ICC.

Marine UAVs can even provide aerial surveillance of the incident site and deliver rescue equipment such as life buoys and AEDs directly to those in need.

The ground control station will also help in ongoing trials of the USV such that the vessel can be operated without personnel physically onboard.

"If successful, SCDF will be one of the first emergency response organisations to deploy vessels equipped with autonomous navigation and unmanned

firefighting capabilities," noted Tong.

The new facility "strengthens frontliner training and community engagement", Tong added, referring to the height rescue platform and confined space tunnel built in the premises to support realistic, hands-on training for SCDF's Marine specialists.

The tunnel is designed "to replicate the interior of a ship", allowing responders to train in conditions that closely mirror real-world maritime emergencies.

Beyond training facilities, the new headquarters also houses "dedicated classrooms equipped with smart features", Tong said.

Established in 2012, SCDF's Marine Division took over the marine firefighting and rescue functions from MPA with only two vessels.

It has since expanded its fleet to seven vessels, with plans to add three more.

The new Punggol Marine Fire Post will be also operationalised by 2028 to enhance emergency response in the East Johor Straits and the Punggol Northshore district, providing broader coverage across Singapore's waters and enabling faster response time, said SCDF.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com