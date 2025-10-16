SCDF officer and wife charged with cheating SCDF, MHA of more than $130,000

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer and his wife were charged in court on Thursday (Oct 16) for cheating the SCDF and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of over $130,000.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a statement that Muhammad Zahid Rosli, 41, was a SCDF officer posted to the Civil Defence Academy at the time of the offences.

Nuraifa Ahmad, 38, was the owner of Grundy Wellness Network and the director of Clutch Esports at the time. Business records showed that both companies were registered to run training courses for sports and games.

Zahid faces a total of 28 charges, while Nuraifa faces 19.

CPIB said that between 2017 and 2023, Zahid allegedly cheated the SCDF of about $52,000 by “dishonestly concealing his personal interest” in Grundy and Clutch when he submitted quotations from both companies on separate occasions for paintball and e-sports events.

His wife allegedly aided him by uploading invoices from Grundy and Clutch in the Government Electronic Business Portal, so that both companies would receive payment for organising the events.

On March 21, 2022, Nuraifa also allegedly aided Zahid to cheat the SCDF and MHA of about $27,000 by incorporating Clutch and agreeing to be its director.

This was so that Zahid’s personal interest in Clutch would be concealed when he submitted the quotations through the company.

“This was done to induce the SCDF and MHA to approve Clutch’s quotations on multiple occasions,” said CPIB.

According to their statement, Zahid allegedly cheated MHA of about $80,000 between 2018 and 2023, by dishonestly concealing his personal interest in Grundy and Clutch when he submitted quotations from both companies for events.

And on December 14, 2023, the SCDF officer allegedly attempted to cheat the ministry of about $37,000 by dishonestly concealing his personal interest in Clutch when he submitted a quotation for an e-sports event.

On August 20, 2021 and November 30, 2022, Nuraifa allegedly intentionally aided her husband to cheat MHA of $33,400 by appending her signature as the programme director of Grundy on the Invitation to Quote for two e-sports events.

If convicted of cheating, Zahid and Nuraifa may face up to 10 years’ jail and a fine.

[[nid:721106]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com