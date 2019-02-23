SCDF paramedic trainee in critical condition after motorcycle accident in Bartley Road East; family appeal for prayers

A 22-year-old paramedic trainee with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) is now fighting for her life after the motorcycle she was on was involved in an accident earlier this month.

Ms Nuruljannah Mohammad Razib and an SCDF full-time national serviceman were on the way to a work-related event on a personal motorcycle on Feb 11, when they collided with another motorcycle in Bartley Road East.

The accident occurred near the slip road towards Kaki Bukit Avenue 4. The pair are attached to the Paya Lebar Fire Station.

Ms Nuruljannah was the pillion rider and she suffered serious injuries in the accident, SCDF said on Saturday, in response to media queries.

She is currently warded at the Changi General Hospital's intensive care unit. She was unconscious when taken to the hospital.

SCDF said that NSF officer and the other motorcyclist were taken to Changi General Hospital in a conscious state. Both suffered injuries to their body and limbs.

The NSF officer, believed to be 23-years-old, was discharged from hospital on Feb 14. He is currently on hospitalisation leave.

This week, a letter written in Malay by Ms Nuruljannah's father, Mr Mohammad Razib Samsudin, has been making its rounds online.

A letter written in Malay by the father of SCDF paramedic trainee Nuruljannah Mohammad Razib, who is fighting for her life following an accident.Photo: Stomp

In the letter dated Feb 15, Mr Mohammad Razib said that his daughter is in critical condition after a traffic accident.

The letter was addressed to the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis).

He asked those attending Friday prayers to also pray for his daughter.

SCDF said on Saturday that it is providing all necessary assistance to the two SCDF officers and their families.

Commander of 2nd SCDF division Alan Toh has been in contact with the families, SCDF added.

A team of SCDF officers is also providing emotional support to the officers' families and colleagues.

In April 2017, Ms Nuruljannah was among the five Singaporeans who were near the scene of a terror attack in central Stockholm. They were about 400m away and escaped unhurt.

A truck had ploughed through a crowd outside the Ahlens department store and popular pedestrian street Drottninggatan, killing four people.

Ms Nuruljannah was on a graduation trip with her fellow nursing diploma graduates, who were from Ngee Ann Polytechnic.

