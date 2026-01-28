SCDF to sound public warning system sirens islandwide on Feb 1 at 3pm

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will be sounding the "important message" signal through the islandwide Public Warning System (PWS) on Feb 1 at 3pm.

Usually held on Feb 15 at 6.20pm, the one-off change in date is to mark the commencement of Exercise SG Ready 2026 in support of Total Defence Day, SCDF said in a statement on Wednesday (Jan 28).

The signal will also sound for 20 seconds on all smartphones with the SGSecure mobile app, accompanied by a brief text message on the PWS sounding. Users must enable the app's notification and alert settings to receive the signal and message.

Members of the public should immediately tune in to any local FM radio station or Mediacorp TV channel for a Total Defence message, said SCDF.

[[nid:728219]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com