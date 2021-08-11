SCDF puts out fire at Maple Bear pre-school in Pasir Panjang

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) put out a fire that broke out in Pasir Panjang on Tuesday (Aug 10) evening.

There were no reported injuries in the blaze that took place at Maple Bear pre-school, located at 243 Pasir Panjang Road.

A video circulating on social media showed bright red flames within the vicinity of the landed property, releasing thick smoke that rose into the air.

Passers-by stopped and watched from a distance as fire engines arrived at the scene to put out the flames.

SCDF told AsiaOne that it was alerted to the fire at around 7pm, and "conducted forced entry into the premises", noting that no one was on the premises at the time of the fire.

The fire, which involved contents in the pre-school, was largely confined to the front portion of the premises.



SCDF extinguished the fire using two water jets, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

