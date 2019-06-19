SCDF ragging death: Commanders accountable for incidents on their watch, says division chief

The roles and responsibilities of high-ranking Singapore Civil Defence Force officers were set out during a testimony in court by Colonel Anthony Toh (above), commander of the 4th SCDF Division, on June 18, 2019.

SINGAPORE - Commanders are responsible for incidents that happen on their watch regardless of whether they are aware or not, and they must be held accountable.

The roles and responsibilities of high-ranking Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were set out during a testimony in court on Tuesday (June 18) by Colonel Anthony Toh, commander of the 4th SCDF Division.

Taking the stand in the ongoing trial of two SCDF commanders linked to the drowning of Corporal Kok Yuen Chin, a full-time national serviceman, Col Toh said: "The commander on duty must walk the ground, every corner of the station. If you walk the ground, the men would not have the opportunity to engage in horseplay because you could walk in on them anytime."

Responding to questions about the chain of command and responsibility in a fire station, he told the court that while those directly involved in an incident would be held accountable, the rota commanders would still bear overall responsibility for the actions of their men.

On May 13 last year, Cpl Kok, 22, drowned after he was pushed into the Tuas View Fire Station's pump well in a ragging incident that was part of activities to mark the completion of his national service.