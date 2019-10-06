SCDF ragging incident death: 2 commanders of fire station contest charges

Singapore Civil Defence Force officers Kenneth Chong Chee Boon (left) and Nazhan Mohamed Nazi are contesting the charges against them.

SINGAPORE - Two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers allegedly involved in a ragging incident which left a full-time national serviceman dead are contesting the charges against them.

In the incident on May 13 last year, 22-year-old Corporal Kok Yuen Chin drowned when he was thrown into a pump well at Tuas View Fire Station during a celebration to mark the completion of his national service.

The two officers, Kenneth Chong Chee Boon, 38, a lieutenant, and Nazhan Mohamed Nazi, 40, a first senior warrant officer, were commander and deputy commander, respectively, of the station that night.

The two men were in court on Monday (June 10) for their trial, which is expected to last two weeks.

Among the witnesses that the prosecution will be calling to the stand will be other SCDF officers who were on duty at the station that night.

The regulars were each charged in July last year with aiding a rash act by illegal omission that caused grievous hurt. The duo had allegedly failed to prevent a group of servicemen from pressuring Cpl Kok to enter the pump well, thereby endangering his life.