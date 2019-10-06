SCDF ragging incident death: 2 commanders of fire station contest charges

Singapore Civil Defence Force officers Kenneth Chong Chee Boon (left) and Nazhan Mohamed Nazi are contesting the charges against them.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Tan Tam Mei
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers allegedly involved in a ragging incident which left a full-time national serviceman dead are contesting the charges against them.

In the incident on May 13 last year, 22-year-old Corporal Kok Yuen Chin drowned when he was thrown into a pump well at Tuas View Fire Station during a celebration to mark the completion of his national service.

The two officers, Kenneth Chong Chee Boon, 38, a lieutenant, and Nazhan Mohamed Nazi, 40, a first senior warrant officer, were commander and deputy commander, respectively, of the station that night.

The two men were in court on Monday (June 10) for their trial, which is expected to last two weeks.

Among the witnesses that the prosecution will be calling to the stand will be other SCDF officers who were on duty at the station that night.

The regulars were each charged in July last year with aiding a rash act by illegal omission that caused grievous hurt. The duo had allegedly failed to prevent a group of servicemen from pressuring Cpl Kok to enter the pump well, thereby endangering his life.

Three other regulars were also charged for their involvement, and two have been dealt with in court since then.

Cpl Kok, a Malaysian national and Singapore permanent resident, was pushed into the well while celebrating his impending operationally ready date (ORD) with his squad mates.

When he did not surface, his colleagues drained the well. It took 36 minutes before they were able to pull him out, but he had drowned.

In October last year, SCDF regular Muhammad Nur Fatwa Mahmood, was sentenced to one year and four weeks' jail for causing death by rash act.

The staff sergeant admitted to pushing Cpl Kok into the pump well, which resulted in his drowning, and also abetting the obstruction of justice when he told another officer to delete a video recording of the incident.

Adighazali Suhaimi, 33, a staff sergeant, was sentenced to one month's jail for last December for deleting the video footage of Cpl Kok being pushed into the pump well.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Singapore courts SCDF
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Casino king Stanley Ho&#039;s daughter Sabrina hosts engagement party, gets $87 million house
Casino king Stanley Ho's daughter Sabrina hosts engagement party, gets $87 million house
Singapore actor Joshua Ang warns about horror confinement nanny after 1-week-old baby gets admitted to ICU
Joshua Ang warns about horror confinement nanny after 1-week-old baby gets admitted to ICU
Fernvale resident terrorised by bees: I felt my life was in danger
Fernvale resident terrorised by bees: I felt my life was in danger
14 PMDs seized in LTA enforcement operations in Tampines, Sengkang, Ang Mo Kio
14 PMDs seized in LTA enforcement operations in Tampines, Sengkang, Ang Mo Kio
16 things that are more expensive in Singapore than other first world countries
16 things that are more expensive in Singapore than other first world countries
Jerry Yan glum over news of former girlfriend Lin Chi-ling&#039;s marriage
Jerry Yan glum over news of former girlfriend Lin Chi-ling's marriage
I thought I was rescuing a dog, but it turned out to be a bear, claims arrested Malaysian singer
I thought I was rescuing a dog, but it turned out to be a bear, claims arrested Malaysian singer
42-year age gap between former child singer and Datuk a hot topic in Malaysia
42-year age gap between former child singer and Datuk a hot topic in Malaysia
5 types of savings accounts that every Singaporean should have
5 types of savings accounts that every Singaporean should have
Woman nabbed for failing to stop for immigration clearance at Woodlands Checkpoint
Woman nabbed for failing to stop for immigration clearance at Woodlands Checkpoint
Mummies, beware this item in your kitchen that is 200 times dirtier than a toilet seat
Mummies, beware this item in your kitchen that is 200 times dirtier than a toilet seat
E3 2019: Singapore-friendly conference schedules, and what you can expect
E3 2019: Singapore-friendly conference schedules, and what you can expect

LIFESTYLE

How to be happy: Don&#039;t marry or have kids
How to be happy: Don't marry or have kids
Nike&#039;s use of plus-sized mannequins is more important than you think
Nike's use of plus-sized mannequins is more important than you think
Haw Par Villa now open at night
Haw Par Villa now open at night
18 useful travel items you can buy from Daiso for the holidays
18 useful travel items you can buy from Daiso for the holidays

Home Works

This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Viral video on how to test if your food is fake or real found to be &#039;mostly false&#039;
Viral video to test for fake food is mostly fake
Dad in China dresses up as clown to earn money for 2-year-old daughter&#039;s medical bills
Dad in China dresses up as clown to earn money for 2-year-old daughter's medical bills
Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling marries Japanese boyband member Akira
Jerry Yan surprised by Lin Chi-ling's marriage news
Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person

SERVICES